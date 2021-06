Boston Celtics’ Kemba Walker reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game between the Celtics and the Miami Heat Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Boston Celtics are trading point guard Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

In addition to Walker, the Celtics are also reportedly trading the 16th overall pick in the 2021 draft and a 2025 second-round draft pick in exchange for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick.

No additional information has been released.