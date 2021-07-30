Report: Celtics trading for former Friar Kris Dunn

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Boston Celtics have reached a deal that would bring former Providence College standout Kris Dunn back to New England, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Citing sources, he says the Celtics will send Tristan Thompson to the Atlanta Hawks for Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a second-round pick in 2023.

Dunn, 27, was drafted fifth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2016 NBA Draft and after one season was traded to the Chicago Bulls, where he spent three seasons before signing with the Hawks.

The New London native played for the Friars from 2012 to 2016. While he missed most of his sophomore year due to injury, he was named Big East Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year the following two seasons, and Providence made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament all three of those years.