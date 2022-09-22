BOSTON (WPRI) — Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing disciplinary action, including possible suspension, for a violation of team policy, according to reports.

ESPN is reporting that according to sources, Udoka, 45, had an intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team’s staff. The relationship was considered a violation of the organization’s guidelines.

No final decision has been made, but the Celtics are considering a suspension that could last as long as one year, according to ESPN.

Udoka just led the Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first year as head coach and finished fourth in Coach of the Year voting.

His job is not considered to be in Jeopardy at this time, ESPN added.

It’s unclear which Celtics assistant coach would fill in for Udoka if he is suspended, but Johnston native and former Hendricken star Joe Mazzula has been named as one of the potential choices.

Training camp is set to begin next week.