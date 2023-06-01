BOSTON (WPRI) — Despite facing some criticism in the Celtics’ stunted playoff run, it appears Joe Mazzulla’s job is secure.

GM Brad Stevens confirmed during a news conference Thursday that Mazzulla will return next season as the team’s head coach, saying he’s the best man for the job.

Brad Stevens says the Celtics tried to add to the coaching staff 5 days before the season started.



Says moving forward they will have atleast one addition to the staff this summer. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/VxvbFV0cfg — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) June 1, 2023

In his first season as head coach, Mazzulla was one win away from taking the Celtics to their second straight NBA Finals. After going down 3-0, Boston stormed back in the Eastern Conference Finals against Miami, but fell flat in Game 7.

The Johnston native was named the team’s full-time head coach back in February. The 34-year-old took over as interim head coach before the start of the season following Ime Udoka’s suspension.

Stevens said he plans to make at least one addition to the coaching staff this offseason.

Stevens also touched upon Jayson Tatum’s injury, saying he suffered a “decent ankle sprain” early in that final game.

He was unable to discuss contract talks with Jaylen Brown or any other player, but said Brown is a big part of the Celtics’ future and the organization hopes to keep him around.

12 Sports Director Morey Hershgordon will have more from today’s news conference tonight on 12 News at 5.