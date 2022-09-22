PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — The Boston Celtics might have a new face in charge for part or all of the 2022-23 season, and it’s one Rhode Islanders are very familiar with.

Late Wednesday evening, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported head coach Ime Udoka is facing disciplinary action, including possible suspension, for an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff which has been deemed a violation of the franchise’s code of conduct.

Reports from Wojnarowski, as well as Adam Himmelsbach from the Boston Globe indicated Johnston native and former Bishop Hendricken star Joe Mazzulla is in line to take over the top chair on the Celtics bench. Mazzulla has been an assistant coach in Boston since 2019.

12 Sports Director Morey Hershgordon spoke with Hendricken’s basketball coach, Jamal Gomes, who coached Mazzulla during high school about why he is made for the job.

Gomes recalled a conversation he had with Mazzulla a few years back.

“He told me, ‘Coach, my number one goal is to make it to the NBA. To become a coach and eventually become a head coach and I’m going to do everything I can and everything in my power to get there.'”

Joe Mazzulla and Ime Udoka (Photo: Morey Hershgordon/WPRI-TV)

Mazzulla led the Hawks to three consecutive state titles (2004, 2005, 2006) and was the Gatorade Player of the Year in his final two seasons as a junior and senior. Following his days as a Hawk, he played at West Virginia University from 2006-2011. He was a key piece on the Mountaineers 2010 Final Four team.

Since his playing days, Mazzulla has risen the coaching ranks in both the collegiate and professional game. He began as an assistant coach at Division II Glenville State (WV) from 2011-13. From 2013-16 he was an assistant at Division II Fairmont State (WV). Mazzulla spent the 2016-17 season with the Maine Red Claws, the Celtics’ development team.

His first head coaching gig came back at Fairmont State from 2017-19 where he took the Falcons to the NCAA Tournament and finished with a 43-17 record in two years.

In 2019, Brad Stevens hired Mazzulla to his staff in Boston.

When Brad Stevens moved to the front office role prior to the 2021-22 season, Udoka said he decided to keep Mazzulla on staff because of the rave reviews he heard.

“I talked to everybody in the organization when I got hired, players included, and [Mazzulla] got glowing reviews,” Udoka said in June during the team’s NBA Finals appearance. “I didn’t know much about him going into it. I take the players’ opinions at high value.”

Superstar Jayson Tatum also gushed about Mazzulla.

“I love Joe,” said Tatum in June. “I think just being around him … you could tell how passionate he is about the guys and his craft. He’s gotten so much more knowledgeable, more detailed, just vocal. More comfortable in his role as a coach. You’ve seen a growth from his first year.”

Tatum continued: “He’s helped me out tremendously as a player and as a person. I can’t say enough good things about Joe. Everybody appreciates him, what he brings to this team. I’m glad that we have him.”