Divergent paths lead Celtics, Wizards into play-in matchup

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives against Washington Wizards’ Davis Bertans and center Moritz Wagner (21) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) — The Eastern Conference play-in tournament game between the No. 7 Celtics and No. 8 Wizards is a matchup of teams that ended the season on completely different paths.

Washington opened the season 3-12 and was on hiatus for two weeks in January because of coronavirus-related issues before rallying to finish the season 17-6.

Boston ambled to the end of its schedule, following up a season-best, six-game win streak by dropping 10 of its final 15.

The winner will enter the playoffs as No. 7 seed and get a first-round matchup with second-seeded Brooklyn.