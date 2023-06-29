BOSTON (WPRI) — The Boston Celtics will publicly announce the arrival of their 7-foot-3 offseason acquisition on Thursday.

The team has scheduled a 4 p.m. news conference to introduce Kristaps Porzingis.

The 27-year-old Latvian was traded to the Celtics as part of a three-team deal last week.

Boston sent guard Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies and forwards Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala to the Washington Wizards as part of the deal.

The Celtics also received first-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 from the Grizzlies, while the Wizards also got guard Tyus Jones from Memphis.