Celtics’ Kanter thanks Trudeau for chance to play in Canada

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter says he will be able to play in his team’s Christmas Day game in Toronto against the Raptors after discussions with the Canadian government.

In a column published by The Globe and Mail, the native of Turkey thanked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government as well as other officials from Canada and the U.S. for allowing him to cross the border.

Kanter is an outspoken critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s government.

He has not traveled outside the United States for years. Kanter has said his passport was revoked by the Turkish government in 2017.