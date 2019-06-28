Celtics hire first female coach in team’s history

FILE – Basketball player Kara Lawson attends the 37th Annual Salute To Women In Sports Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Women’s Sports Foundation )

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Boston Celtics have hired the team’s first-ever female coach.

According to ESPN reporter and NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have hired Kara Lawson to be the team’s assistant coach.

Lawson, 38, most recently worked as an analyst for ESPN. She is a former point guard for the Sacramento Monarchs in the WNBA and was part of the U.S. Olympic team that won a gold medal in the 2008 Bejing Games.

She becomes the fourth female coach in the NBA, joining San Antonio Spurs’ Becky Hammon, Dallas Mavericks’ Jenny Boucek and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Lindsay Gottlieb.