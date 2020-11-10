Celtics Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn dies at age 86

BOSTON (AP) — Tommy Heinsohn, who as a Boston Celtics player, coach and broadcaster was with the team for all 17 of its NBA championships, has died. He was 86.

The team confirmed Heinsohn’s death on Tuesday. No further details were immediately available.

We take this time to celebrate Tommy Heinsohn’s life and legacy, and to share in the sorrow of his passing with his family, friends, and fans. As long as there are the Boston Celtics, Tommy’s spirit will remain alive.



Full Statement from the Celtics: https://t.co/T5tQbCpfs2 pic.twitter.com/WCcRe3C7aU — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 10, 2020

A Holy Cross product who was a territorial draft pick by the Celtics in 1956, Heinsohn beat out teammate Bill Russell for the NBA’s rookie of the year award and combined with his fellow future Hall of Famer to win eight championships in nine years.

After retiring, Heinsohn broadcast the team’s games for three years before moving to the bench in 1969, succeeding Russell. Under Heinsohn, the Celtics won two more titles 1974 and ’76 and he was inducted into the Hall for a second time for his coaching.

Shortly after retiring as a coach in 1979, he rejoined the team’s broadcasts, where his unapologetic homerism has endeared him to Celtics fans ever since.

Damn RIP Tommy Heinsohn!!! “The Little guy” that’s the nickname he gave me. Will miss his voice and everything he brought to the game especially Celtics basketball — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 10, 2020

40 years ago Tommy Heinsohn and Mike Gorman broadcast their first game together.



Today Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn has passed away at age 86.



Rest, Tommy.🏀☘️ pic.twitter.com/IHLv2TaXH0 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 10, 2020

The Bruins mourn the passing of the legendary Tommy Heinsohn. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends, and the entire Celtics organization. pic.twitter.com/cqNWEUPtIU — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 10, 2020