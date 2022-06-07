BOSTON (WPRI) — The Boston Celtics are set to host their first NBA Finals game in 12 years and fans looking to head to TD Garden will have to pay a pretty penny.

Ticket prices to see the Celtics take on the Golden State Warriors at home in Game 3 are skyrocketing, with the cheapest seats coming in around $600, before taxes.

Tickets priced that low on VividSteats came out to $750 with tax, and the same goes for sites like SeatGeek, StubHub, or Ace Ticket.

Robert Tellia, an Ace Ticket sales manager, told WCVB in Boston, that these prices are record-breaking.

“Demand has been very high,” Tellia said. “We haven’t seen these types of number for a (playoff) series anywhere, especially here in Boston.”

The matchup between the two historic teams in big market areas is bringing people to Boston from as far away as Australia and the United Kingdom.

Martha Sheridan, president and CEO of the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau, told WCVB that the NBA Finals will bring a much-needed boost to hotels and the local economy, along with conventions, concerts and other events.

“So much activity right now that our hotels are nearing capacity, quite honestly, and it’s a really great thing to see after two years of some real tough times,” Sheridan said.

The city of Boston hosted free watch parties for the first two games of the series. No word as of now if they plan on doing that for games 3 and 4.

The Celtics have a chance to take a 2-1 series lead Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m.