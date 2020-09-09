Celtics committing $25 million to address racial injustice

Celtics

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics and their charitable arm, the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, are committing $25 million over the next 10 years for initiatives to address racial injustice and social inequities in the greater Boston area.

The commitment will include $20 million in cash and $5 million in media assets to support the NBA’s efforts, as well as local programs focused on six specific areas that were identified in discussions with community leaders and Celtics players.

The collective effort will be called Boston Celtics United for Social Change.

