Celtics Brown out for the year with wrist injury

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MARCH 31: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics takes a shot against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden on March 31, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics All-Star forward Jaylen Brown will miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his left wrist.

The team said in a statement Monday that Brown learned of the injury to his scapholunate ligament this past weekend and is expected to have surgery later this week.

Brown has missed the Celtics’ past three games with a sprained right ankle, which he sustained during a collision with Jayson Tatum late in a 129-119 loss to Portland on May 2. Boston (35-33) has lost two of three since then and entered Monday seventh in the Eastern Conference with four games left.

His injury is the latest blow to a team that was hoping to challenge for the conference title a season after losing to Miami in the conference finals.

Boston has struggled to find consistency as several key players have either been injured or spent extended time in the league’s health and safety protocols.