Celtics announce trio of new assistant coaches including Rhode Island’s Joe Mazzulla

The Boston Celtics announced the hiring of three new assistant coaches, including Rhode Island’s Joe Mazzulla. A Bishop Hendricken graduate, Mazzulla was the head coach at Fairmont State the last two years after working in the Celtics organization as an assistant coach for the Maine Red Claws. Mazzulla joins former Red Claws head coach Brandon Bailey as the new assistants to Brad Stevens.

The Celtics also add Kara Lawson to the coaching staff, who becomes the first female assistant coach in franchise history. Lawson most recently worked as a television analyst for the Washington Wizards. She played college basketball for the legendary Pat Summit at Tennessee, and went on to play thirteen seasons in the WNBA.