BOSTON, MA (WPRI) — Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each had 35 points to lead the Celtics to an opening night win over the 76ers, 126-117. This also marked the first game and win for Johnston native and Hendricken grad Joe Mazzulla, who is serving as the team’s Interim Head Coach.

“It was a proud moment,” said Mazzulla reflecting on the win. “Starting with the Bill Russell ceremony and just talking to the team about the legacy he left on and off the court and the responsibility we carry to be able to hold that and build our own legacy. I think at the end of the game, that “let’s go Celtics” chant, we picked up right where we left off and so, I pride myself on the Boston fans and the city of Boston and when they’re cheering for you that means you’re doing something right.”

The Celtics travel to take on the Miami Heat on Friday, October 21.