On Friday afternoon, the NBA released the part of its new playoff schedule, including when the Celtics will hit the court again.

The Celtics will face the Raptors in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be televised live on ESPN.

