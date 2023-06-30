BRIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) – The first year of the Joe Mazzulla era in Boston was a success, making it to the Eastern Conference Finals and just one-win shy of another NBA Finals appearance.

Friday, at the final day of camp at the Jr. Celtics Academy, the Johnston native took time to speak to campers about his experience as a kid, being a camper himself.

“It’s a lot of fun, especially since I grew up going to camps like this. Just being able to come here and give back or give them a sense of hope or identity or path of where they can get to is really special to do,” Mazzulla said.

Mazzulla recalled a time as a camper when he was motivated by a Celtics legend.

“One of the years I was at summer camp, Red Auerbach was there and he was always watching,” Mazzulla said. “That’s a memory I’ll never forget and it was really cool to reciprocate that.”

After taking time to speak to the campers and giving them some of his advice, Mazzulla took time to speak to the local media. He said the support he’s gotten from many people has been fantastic and that includes back home in Rhode Island.