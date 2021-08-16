Button Hole provides opportunity for youth with free clinics

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – “A lesson in golf. A lesson in life.” Button Hole Golf Course has been giving back to the community by holding free youth golf clinics throughout the summer.

“I know given the last couple of years we’ve had, it’s nice for these kids to be able to come outside and do something outdoors, and yeah, hit some golf balls,” said Mike Shadday, one of the golf instructors at Button Hole.

The 7-week summer program runs for 90 minutes every morning and afternoon Monday through Thursday. Around 150 kids from Providence Recreation Centers and the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket have participated.

“You get to see them grow, not only as golfers, but as kids who are learning something different. It’s just very uplifting for me to get to see all of them progress through it,” Shadday said.

Shadday said it has been a success so far, but his vision is greater.

“That’s not where we want to stop. We want to keep this growing and bring more kids in and get more kids surrounded in the game and out here doing something that they hopefully will enjoy doing and that way we can grow, add more instructors, build Button Hole out to make it a bigger, more inclusive place for everybody to come out.”