PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Many local golf courses are not open year-round, but that’s not the case at Button Hole in Providence. In January, it made the switch to being open 365 days a year to help kids and adults refine their game indoors and outdoors.

“We give access to inner-city kids to golf in the city of Providence and a lot of people don’t know that we are here,” said Arys Bautista, Director of Instruction at Button Hole.

There is a state-of-the-art simulator indoors, which on damp days like Saturday, allows golfers to take some swings.

Twelve-year-old Brayden Huoth is a so-called ‘Button Hole kid. He loves the game, but that was not always the case.

“I came here when I was younger, but I never really liked golf, so my dad brought me here one day and then we just came here after that. I couldn’t play any team sports because of COVID, so I started playing golf and I fell in love with it,” he said.

For Bautista, helping grow the game has been his greatest accomplishment.

“The thing I enjoy the most, and I have said that before, is seeing a kid that cannot find the ball and they swing and miss, and you patiently teach them how to hold a club and the first time they hit a ball you see something change in their faces,” he said. “It’s incredible.”

