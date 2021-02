(WPRI) – Rhode Island native and former professional basketball player in Greece, John Karalis, joined the Sports Wrap on Sunday night to talk Celtics with 12Sports anchor Morey Hershgordon.

The former star at Shea High School and Emerson College has covered the NBA for a long time and is currently the Celtics beat writer for Boston Sports Journal. He talks about the C’s recent two-game slide, Jayson Tatum’s recent struggling, and how the they can dig themselves out of this rut.