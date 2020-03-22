TAUNTON, Mass (WPRI) – After spending his Freshman season at Syracuse University , former St. Andrew’s star Brycen Goodine is coming back home to continue his basketball career at Providence College.

“It was definitely an amazing experience, I loved all the coaches there, all my teammates,” Goodine said. “I’ll miss then, but I had to get my opportunity. But traveling and seeing all those A.C.C teams was an awesome experience.”

The NEPSAC AA Player of the Year in 2019, Goodine should slot in nicely in the Friar backcourt alongside rising juniors David Duke and A.J. Reeves.

“It’s exciting, because they are both local guys, I played A.A.U with David and have known A.J. for a while,” Goodine said. “We should work well together.”