PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Sophomore forward Bryce Hopkins was named Big East Player of the Week after his dominant performance against Marquette last week, putting up 29 points and 23 rebounds.

Hopkins is averaging just over 16 points per game, and just under ten rebounds per game. He’s helped lead PC to a 10-3 record, and a 2-0 Big East record so far this season.

Providence plays at Butler on December 29, then at DePaul on New Years Day before returning home to take on UConn on January 4th at 8:30 at the AMP.