SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – All-NEC first team selection Peter Kiss didn’t suit up for Bryant in the team’s exhibition win against Nichols College on Oct. 25 due to “a violation of team policy.”

On Thursday, head coach Jared Grasso met with the media and was non-committal about whether his star would suit up in Tuesday’s season opener against Fisher College.

Whether the Bulldogs have Kiss or not, their focus right now is to take it one day at a time early in the season.