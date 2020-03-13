Bryant’s Grasso the leading candidate to take the Iona head coaching job

Bryant men’s basketball head coach Jared Grasso is the leading candidate to get the Iona head coaching job, sources tell WPRI-12. Grasso was the associate head coach under Tim Cluess from 2010-2018. Cluess is stepping down because of health concerns.

It would be a natural homecoming for Grasso, who knows the program inside and out. Grasso led the Bulldogs to a 15-7 (7-11) record in 2019-2020. Bryant went 10-20 (7-11) in his first year taking over for Tim O’Shea in 2018-2019, more than tripling their win total.

Rick Pitino is also rumored to be a candidate for the Iona job.