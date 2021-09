SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – The Bryant defense held Sacred Heart to two field goals in a 17-6 win Saturday night. It was the home opener of the 2021 season for Bryant football.

This game was quiet on offense to start. Sacred Heart led 3-0 into the second quarter. Bryant got its offense going before half, scoring two touchdowns. That would be the difference in the game.

The Bulldogs win 17-6, improving to 1-1 on the season after a loss to URI in the opener.