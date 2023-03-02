SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – Bryant opens play in the America East tournament quarterfinals at New Hampshire on Saturday.

The Bulldogs swept the Wildcats during the regular season, but head coach Jared Grasso said that does not hold any weight in the postseason.

“It’s going to be a battle. It means nothing that we beat them twice. The team who plays better on Saturday will move on” he said. “Meaningful games in March are an unbelievable thing.”

Bryant will look to make it back to the NCAA tournament for the second-straight year with a conference championship.