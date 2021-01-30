Bryant squanders late lead, falls at Fairleigh Dickinson

(WPRI) – For the third time in its four losses this season, Bryant coughed up a sizeable second half lead. The latest came on Saturday night at preseason league favorite Fairleigh Dickinson. Charles Pride hit a three pointer to give the Bulldogs a seven point lead with 1:41 to play but from there on out the Knights scored the final nine points of the game including a Jhalil Jenkins 3-pointer to take the lead with 18 seconds. Pride missed a three at the other end and the Knights put the finishing touches on an 81-79 win. Bryant drops to 10-4, 6-3 in the NEC. The two will meet Sunday at 4 p.m. in the series finale.