Bryant squanders late lead, falls at Fairleigh Dickinson

(WPRI) - David Cox termed the first half of Saturday's game at Dayton as "almost a perfect half." The Rams controlled the pace, hit shots, played tough defense and turned the ball over only three times. It amounted to a 32-29 lead at the break. For as good as the first 20 minutes was, the second was equally as bad. The Flyers blitzed Rhody 15-0 out of the gates to blow past the Rams for a decisive 67-56 win. Jeremy Sheppard scored 16 points to the lead URI and Makhel Mitchell added 12.

Star point guard Fatts Russell played only 19 minutes and was hampered by injury. The 19 minutes was the lowest in his career since he became a starter as a sophomore in the 2018-19 season.