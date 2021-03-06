Bryant rolls Sacred Heart, one win shy of NCAA Tournament

SMITFHIELD (WPRI) – Down two key starters and another important reserve and with only seven players available, one of which was a walk-on, the Bryant men’s basketball team was un-phased in one of the biggest games in school history.

In just the program’s second ever appearance in the Northeast Conference semifinal, the severely undermanned Bulldogs controlled the pace and dominated for long stretches cruising past Sacred Heart, 85-55. Bryant advances to the NEC Championship game on Tuesday night. The game will be televised live on ESPN2.

All five starters scored in double figures. Pawtucket native and Shea high school alum Erickson Bans, who missed the last three games due to an injury, got his first career start and scored 13 points. First team all-NEC selection Peter Kiss led the way with 19 points, six assists, and five rebounds. Big man Hall Elisias added 18 points and nine rebounds.