Bryant pulls off comeback, clinches home game in NEC semifinal

SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – Bryant men’s basketball pulled off one of the more incredible comebacks of the 2020-21 college season on Friday night. The Bulldogs trailed by 12 with 6:34 to go but closed the game on a 16-1 run to shock LIU at home 63-60.

With the win, Bryant improved to 14-5, 10-4 in the Northeast Conference and locked up a top two finish in the league. By clinching at worst the No. 2 seed, that guarantees the Bulldogs will host the program’s first ever NEC Semifinal on March 6.

It’s also important to note Wagner lost to Central Connecticut St. on Friday. That means Bryant, with a sweep of Mount St. Mary’s at home on Tuesday and Wednesday, can win the NEC Regular Season title for the first time ever. The No. 1 seed has home court advantage in the conference tournament.

The conference tournament semifinals will be played March 6 and the championship game is scheduled for March 9 at 7 p.m. and is televised live on ESPN2. The winner of the NEC championship game earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.