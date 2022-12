SMITHFIELD (WPRI) — An illness is making it’s way around the Bryant men’s basketball team, which prompted them to postpone Tuesday’s away game against Tulane. The Bulldogs played Cincinnati on Sunday and during the trip, a member of the team was hospitalized in the intensive care unit with the illness.

The team released this statement on Twitter today:

A statement from Bryant Men's Basketball pic.twitter.com/RsgideyWXZ — Bryant Men's Basketball (@BryantHoops) December 5, 2022

Bryant’s next scheduled game is at home against Stony Brook, Friday December 9, at 6 p.m.