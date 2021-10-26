Bryant picked 2nd in NEC preseason poll

SMITHFIELD, RI (WPRI) — The Bulldogs have been picked second in the NEC preseason poll. Senior Peter Kiss was selected to the Preseason All-NEC tea.

FROM BRYANT UNIVERSITY:

Bryant is coming off a second-place finish in the regular season and a spot in the NEC Championship game, the Bulldogs received two first-place votes. Wagner, the defending regular-season champ received seven first-place votes, while defending tournament champ Mount St. Mary’s picked up the final vote.

Bryant is scheduled to open its 2021-22 season on November 9 against Fisher College. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.