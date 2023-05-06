BURLINGTON, Vt. (WPRI) – Aidan Goltz scored the game-winning goal in double overtime, lifting Bryant over Albany 12-11 in the America East Championship game on Saturday.

The Bulldogs earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Kevin Groeninger led Bryant with seven points, including five goals, earning him the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award.

Bryant trailed 11-10 with 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter when Timmy Hackett scored to send the game to overtime.

Bryant will learn its NCAA Tournament opponent on Sunday night during the NCAA Selection Show.