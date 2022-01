SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – Bryant is off to its best start since joining the Northeast Conference. At 7-1 the Bulldogs sit alone in second place, one game behind Wagner for the top spot.

Taylor Begley was at Wednesday’s practice in Smithfield ahead of two important games this weekend against Merrimack and Long Island University.

For more on Bryant and college basketball in the state, here’s the latest edition of the WPRI College Hoops Column.