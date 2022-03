(WPRI) – Bryant University men’s basketball will have a familiar face on the team next season. 12Sports Director Morey Hershgordon learned former URI forward Antwan Walker will transfer to Smithfield and play for Jared Grasso and the reigning NEC champion Bulldogs.

Source: Former #URI forward Antwan Walker has committed to Jared Grasso and the Bryant Bulldogs. @wpri12 — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) March 30, 2022