Bryant hoops working hard; Pawtucket native Bans making mark

SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – Bryant men’s basketball has high hopes for the upcoming 2020-2021 season. It’s Year 3 under head coach Jared Grasso and the Bulldogs return the conference Rookie of the Year in Michael Green III and import nine new faces, mostly via the transfer market, which has enabled the program to get older and more experienced.

On Friday, Grasso held a virtual press conference with reporters and spoke highly of the progress his team has made so far and of freshman Erickson Bans, the Pawtucket native state’s high school all-time leading scorer.