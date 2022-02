SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – The Bryant Bulldogs return home for three of their final four regular season games. Something that’s welcomed after a tough four-game road trip.

The Bulldogs went 3-1 on this road trip. The one loss was in their most recent game at Long Island University. Head coach Jared Grasso said he believes fatigue from the long travel could have been a factor.

With a win, Bryant can clinch one of the top seeds in the NEC playoffs.