SMITHFIELD (WPRI) — Bryant will have a tough test on Saturday against Liberty at the Hall of Fame Classic in Springfield, but will get them ready for conference play in late December. At 9-3, the Bulldogs are primed for another big year, but are taking it one matchup at a time.

“First off I think it’s fun, you know, it’s two good mid-major teams they’re really well coached,” said Jared Grasso. “Win or lose there’s things we still have to get better at, take a couple days off for Christmas and watch some video then league play starts it starts to get real so I think it’s the perfect time for a challenge like this because we’re going to learn about ourselves and see where we’re at and then we’ll adjust and get ready for conference play.”

Tip-off is set for 12:30 Saturday afternoon at the MassMutual Center.