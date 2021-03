PROVIDENCE (WPRI) - Ed Cooley is now three-for-three in retaining senior leaders for the 2021-22 season. First it was forward Nate Watson and walk-on Drew Fonts that announced their intent to return for one final year and on Sunday night Noah Horchler made it official too.

“I am excited to announce that I will be coming back to Providence College for the 2021-22 season,’ Horchler said in a release. “I enjoyed the challenge of playing in the BIG EAST and I would like to experience it again by competing for a BIG EAST title next season.”