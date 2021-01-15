Bryant earns road split, first win at St. Francis (Pa.) since 2013

(WPRI) – For the first time since 2013, Bryant men’s basketball has won a game in Loretto, PA. Friday night, the Bulldogs split the two-game set with a 72-63 win against the St. Francis University Red Flash.

The Bulldogs jumped out to 14-4 lead in the opening minutes and led by seven points at halftime. After the break, the Black and Gold never relinquished the lead. Senior Peter Kiss fueled the team with a game-high 22 points. Michael Green III added 16 points and Chris Childs chipped in 11 points.

Bryant improved to 10-3 on the year and 6-2 in Northeast Conference play. The Bulldogs hit the road again next weekend for two games at preseason favorite Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday and Sunday.