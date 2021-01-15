Bryant earns road split, first win at St. Francis (Pa.) since 2013

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

THE BIG GAME: Big Game Bound Week 19 NFL Divisional Round Preview | Complete Coverage »

(WPRI) – For the first time since 2013, Bryant men’s basketball has won a game in Loretto, PA. Friday night, the Bulldogs split the two-game set with a 72-63 win against the St. Francis University Red Flash.

The Bulldogs jumped out to 14-4 lead in the opening minutes and led by seven points at halftime. After the break, the Black and Gold never relinquished the lead. Senior Peter Kiss fueled the team with a game-high 22 points. Michael Green III added 16 points and Chris Childs chipped in 11 points.

Bryant improved to 10-3 on the year and 6-2 in Northeast Conference play. The Bulldogs hit the road again next weekend for two games at preseason favorite Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams