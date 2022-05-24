SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – The Bryant baseball team is headed into the NEC tournament as the number two seed, and will take on Central Connecticut on Thursday, who knocked the Bulldogs out of the conference tournament last year.

“They showed great respect to us all year, we’ve had great games so far I think we played them six times already,” said senior Matt Woods, who leads the team with a .389 batting average. “To see them again it wouldn’t be a tournament without Bryant and Central I think.”

First pitch for the first round matchup will be Thursday at 4 p.m.