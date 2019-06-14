Zdeno Chara just one of many Bruins who played through injury

BOSTON (WPRI) — Boston Bruins Captain Zdeno Chara confirmed he suffered a broken jaw in game four of the Stanley Cup Final.

Chara sustained multiple fractures and underwent surgery to insert plates, wires, and screws to hold his jaw together. He returned and played in Games 5, 6, and 7.

Chara’s teammates also revealed injuries during their exit interviews on Friday following their 4-1 games seven loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Patrice Bergeron suffered a groin injury during game four of the Carolina series, which returned in the Stanley Cup Final. Per the Bruins, he will not need surgery.

Brad Marchand battled groin and oblique injuries and re-aggravated a hand sprain during the scrimmage prior to the Stanley Cup Final series.

David Pastrnak battled through a thumb injury he suffered in the Columbus series.

Johnston native Noel Acciari played through a broken sternum he suffered during the Columbus series.

Those Johnston kids are tough, man.



He arrived to exit interviews on Friday with a boot on his foot after blocking a shot in Game 7. He will need further testing to know the full extent of the injury.

Kevan Miller, who never returned in the playoffs, had surgery after the regular season to repair a broken kneecap.

He reinjured the same kneecap when he was on the verge of returning in the post-season.

This was the finale of an injury-filled season for Miller, who broke his hand in October, fractured his larynx in November, and tore his oblique in February prior to his first knee injury in April.