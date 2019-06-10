WATCH: Chase for the Cup Pregame Show Game 6

Watch the full WPRI.com exclusive Chase for the Cup Pregame Show ahead of Bruins vs. Blues Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final (video player above).

WPRI 12’s Chase for the Cup Live Pregame Shows will be live streaming exclusively on WPRI.com at 7 p.m. each game night.

Join Eyewitness Sports team coverage live before each game of the NHL Stanley Cup Final as they analyze, predict and share the excitement of the Bruins Chase for the Cup.

On Sunday’s show, Yianni Kourakis and Ruthie Polinsky covered all of the pre-game action while discussing the matchup with Bruins beat writer Joe McDonald in St. Louis, while former NHL player Dave Capuano joined Morey Hershgordon live in studio.

Chase for the Cup Live Pregame Show Schedule:

Game 7: Wednesday 6/12, 7 p.m. Livestreaming on WPRI.com

If you can’t catch it live, you can watch it on demand on WPRI.com/Bruins.

