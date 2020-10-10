Torey Krug signs 7-year contract with the St. Louis Blues

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, Boston Bruins’ Torey Krug is shown during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, in Boston. The NHL is embarking on a free agent period like never before in hockey history. Defensemen Alex Pietrangelo and Torey Krug and winger Taylor Hall headline a talented free agent class. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, FIle)

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ Torey Krug is no longer a Boston Bruin.

The St. Louis Blues announced Friday that they signed the defenseman to a 7-year contract worth $45.5 million. Krug will count $6.5 million against the salary cap through the 2026-27 season.

Krug, 29, started his career in the NHL with the Bruins in 2012. Since then, he’s played in 523 NHL games while recording 337 points.

While with the Bruins, Krug lost to the Blues in the Stanley Cup Final in 2019, in which he famously delivered a helmetless hit to Robert Thomas during the final game.

The Bruins took to social media soon after the deal was finalized to thank Krug for everything he’s done for the organization.