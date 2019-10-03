RI’s Angilly officially becomes Bruins anthem singer

Todd Angilly sings the national anthem before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — After a year-long audition, Todd Angilly was officially named as the Boston’s Bruins national anthem singer.

Angilly, who is from Warwick, is a classically trained opera singer.

In a video posted on the Bruins Twitter page, Angilly said he has covered a couple of games a season for the past several years.

.@todd_angilly is officially taking the reins as the #NHLBruins anthem singer.



Take a look back to when #BehindTheB, pres. by @Ticketmaster, followed him around @tdgarden last spring: pic.twitter.com/SBTsNR8zov — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 3, 2019

He temporarily took the role last year after Rene Rancourt retired after 42 years as the team’s anthem singer.

Angilly – who is also a bartender at AT&T Sports Deck on TD Garden’s fifth floor – said it’s surreal following Rancourt.

“They went from a legend to a guy who’s up in the fifth-floor bar. It’s kind of weird,” Angilly said.