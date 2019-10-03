RI’s Angilly officially becomes Bruins anthem singer

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — After a year-long audition, Todd Angilly was officially named as the Boston’s Bruins national anthem singer.
Angilly, who is from Warwick, is a classically trained opera singer.
In a video posted on the Bruins Twitter page, Angilly said he has covered a couple of games a season for the past several years.
He temporarily took the role last year after Rene Rancourt retired after 42 years as the team’s anthem singer.
Angilly – who is also a bartender at AT&T Sports Deck on TD Garden’s fifth floor – said it’s surreal following Rancourt.
“They went from a legend to a guy who’s up in the fifth-floor bar. It’s kind of weird,” Angilly said.