Breaking News
Providence police still seeking suspect in deadly Federal Hill stabbing

RI’s Angilly officially becomes Bruins anthem singer

Bruins

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Todd Angilly sings the national anthem before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — After a year-long audition, Todd Angilly was officially named as the Boston’s Bruins national anthem singer.

Angilly, who is from Warwick, is a classically trained opera singer.

In a video posted on the Bruins Twitter page, Angilly said he has covered a couple of games a season for the past several years.

He temporarily took the role last year after Rene Rancourt retired after 42 years as the team’s anthem singer.

Angilly – who is also a bartender at AT&T Sports Deck on TD Garden’s fifth floor – said it’s surreal following Rancourt.

“They went from a legend to a guy who’s up in the fifth-floor bar. It’s kind of weird,” Angilly said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams