EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nine years later, Boston Bruins fans in Rhode Island can finally get their hands on a specialty license plate.

The Boston Bruins Foundation created the charity plate in 2014 but needed to reach the 600 pre-order threshold before putting them into production.

Paul Grimaldi, a spokesperson for the R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles, confirmed to 12 News that number has been met.

The DMV is now waiting to hear back from the Bruins on when the team would like to hold a distribution event.

“The Bruins are busy heading into the playoffs right now. We’ll announce it once the Bruins give us a date that works for their organization,” Grimaldi said.

Rhode Islanders interested in getting a Bruins plate can download the form and mail it to the DMV, along with a check for $42.50.

Drivers will be required to pay a $10 surcharge when renewing their registration, which will be sent directly to the foundation.

All of the proceeds from the license plates will go toward Rhode Island youth hockey.

The Bruins begin their playoff run Monday in Boston against the Florida Panthers.