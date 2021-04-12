Reports: Bruins acquire former MVP Taylor Hall from Buffalo

Buffalo Sabres’ Taylor Hall (4) plays against the Pittsburgh Penguins during an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Boston Bruins made some last-minute moves ahead of Monday’s NHL trade deadline.

According to multiple reports, the Bruins have acquired left-winger Taylor Hall from the Buffalo Sabres for a second-round draft pick and forward Anders Bjork.

Boston will also receive defenseman Curtis Lazar in the deal.

Confirming. Hall and Lazar to Boston for Bjork and 2nd round draft pick. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 12, 2021

The 29-year-old won the Hart Memorial Trophy with the New Jersey Devils in 2018. He was also the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft.

Hall has two goals and 19 points in 37 games this season.

He will face his now-former Sabres teammates plenty of times through the end of the regular season with the Bruins scheduled to play Buffalo six more times, including Tuesday night.

Earlier on Sunday, the Bruins also acquired veteran defenseman Mike Reilly from the Ottawa Senators for a third-round pick.