BOSTON (WPRI) — Bruins star Brad Marchand is expected to make his season debut against the Red Wings on Thursday, CBS Sports reports.

The left winger’s return comes much sooner than planned. He underwent hip surgery during the offseason and wasn’t expected to play for several more weeks.

Marchand, according to CBS, practiced with the Bruins’ top line on Wednesday, alongside Jake DeBrusk and longtime teammate Patrice Bergeron.

Even without Marchand, the team got off to a strong start and goes into Thursday night’s game sporting a 6-1 record.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.