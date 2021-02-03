Pastrnak’s hat trick, Bergeron’s OT goal rally Bruins

Bruins

by: AARON BRACY Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Boston Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with teammates after scoring the game-winning goal during overtime in an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — David Pastrnak had a hat trick and assisted on Patrice Bergeron’s goal 31 seconds into overtime, and the Boston Bruins completed yet another comeback, this time beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3.

Pastrnak tied it with 14.9 seconds left in regulation on the power play, then set up Bergeron’s winner with a shot from above the left circle.

Took two whacks at the rebound, and the second went in for the Bruins’ third power-play goal.

Boston overcame a 3-1, third-period deficit for the third straight game after topping the Washington Capitals 4-3 in overtime Saturday and 5-3 on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

THE BIG GAME: Yianni Kourakis and Rosie Langello preview Super Bowl LV | Complete Coverage »
 

Enter to win! Big Game Best Seat in the House Contest

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/28/2020: Eli Sherman & Dr. Pablo Rodriguez

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams