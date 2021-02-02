NHL postpones weekend matchup between Bruins, Sabres as Buffalo deals with COVID-19 concerns

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Boston Bruins’ upcoming games against the Buffalo Sabres have been postponed because two Sabres players have entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols, the NHL announced Tuesday.
Out of an abundance of caution, the NHL postponed all of Buffalo’s games through at least Feb. 8, which includes two games against the Bruins.
Originally, the Bruins and the Sabres were scheduled to face off on Saturday and Monday at the TD Garden.
In a statement, the NHL said it “determined that more caution was warranted while the league continues to analyze test results in the coming days.”
It’s unclear whether the Sabres players tested positive for COVID-19 or came into close contact with someone who did.
The games will be rescheduled at a later date.