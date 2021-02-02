NHL postpones weekend matchup between Bruins, Sabres as Buffalo deals with COVID-19 concerns

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates his goal with defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Thursday Jan. 28, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Boston Bruins’ upcoming games against the Buffalo Sabres have been postponed because two Sabres players have entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols, the NHL announced Tuesday.

Out of an abundance of caution, the NHL postponed all of Buffalo’s games through at least Feb. 8, which includes two games against the Bruins.

Originally, the Bruins and the Sabres were scheduled to face off on Saturday and Monday at the TD Garden.

Our games against Buffalo that were scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6 and Monday, Feb. 8 have been postponed. https://t.co/dyn7Pi2K9B — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 2, 2021

In a statement, the NHL said it “determined that more caution was warranted while the league continues to analyze test results in the coming days.”

It’s unclear whether the Sabres players tested positive for COVID-19 or came into close contact with someone who did.

The games will be rescheduled at a later date.