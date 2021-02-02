CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
NHL postpones weekend matchup between Bruins, Sabres as Buffalo deals with COVID-19 concerns

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates his goal with defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Thursday Jan. 28, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Boston Bruins’ upcoming games against the Buffalo Sabres have been postponed because two Sabres players have entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols, the NHL announced Tuesday.

Out of an abundance of caution, the NHL postponed all of Buffalo’s games through at least Feb. 8, which includes two games against the Bruins.

Originally, the Bruins and the Sabres were scheduled to face off on Saturday and Monday at the TD Garden.

In a statement, the NHL said it “determined that more caution was warranted while the league continues to analyze test results in the coming days.”

It’s unclear whether the Sabres players tested positive for COVID-19 or came into close contact with someone who did.

The games will be rescheduled at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

