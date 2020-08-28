NHL playoffs to resume; Bruins to play Lightning Saturday at 12 pm

(AP) — The NHL’s second-round playoff series will resume with three games each on Saturday and Sunday after players prompted the league to postpone two days of action to protest racial injustice.

In the NHL’s Eastern Conference hub city of Toronto, Tampa Bay and Boston will play Game 4 of their series on Saturday, followed by Philadelphia and the New York Islanders playing Game 3 at night.

Vegas and Vancouver will play Game 3 of their series at night in the West hub city of Edmonton, Alberta.

The postponements of four games have led the NHL to push back the potential completion of the second-round schedule by as many as two days should three of the series require a Game 7.